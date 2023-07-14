Moment space rocket engine explodes during failed test in Japan

A space rocket engine exploded, sending plumes of fire and smoke into the sky during a failed test at a facility in Japan.

The Epsilon S engine of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency blew up at the test site in Noshiro, in the Akita Prefecture at around 9am on July 14.

Footage shows jets of flame and clouds of smoke shooting out from the testing facility next to a body of water. The fire was seen growing larger and brighter, before an explosion ripped through the building.