Watch live as Sajid Javid leads Downing Street press conference on booster jabs

Sajid Javid is holding a Downing Street news conference on Wednesday (20 October) as coronavirus cases surge across the UK.

The address comes as 49,139 new covid cases were recorded on Wednesday. A further 179 people have died in the UK within 28 days of a positive test, according to the daily figures.

Despite rising numbers, Downing Street has ruled out a new lockdown and says it does not yet intend to trigger “plan B” measures, which include measures such as mandatory face masks and a recommendation to work from home this winter.

