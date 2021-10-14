Sajid Javid has defended the government's decision to publish league tables for family doctors but has denied the plans are there to "name and shame" GPs.

Surgeries failing to provide appropriate “access” will be listed on the league tables, with patients given a new right to demand face-to-face appointments.

"We have no plans whatsoever for that," the health secretary said when asked if the government is "naming and shaming" GPs.

"It's important that we stick to facts. What we are doing is providing more data and more transparency."

