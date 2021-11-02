Sajid Javid is facing questions from MPs on the NHS backlog.

In his first appearance before the select committee, the health secretary will be quizzed on his main priorities to clear the backlog of cases caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Questions will cover evidence given to the inquiry to date, including patients facing delays to treatment and pressures on the NHS and social care workforce.

Mr Javid will also discuss the potential challenges of a difficult winter, while MPs are also expected to address the recent Budget announcements relating to health and social care funding.

