Care home workers not willing to get the Covid vaccine should “get out and get another job”, Sajid Javid has said, attacking those refusing the jab.

“If you’re not going to get vaccinated then why are you working in care?” the health secretary questioned during an interview on BBC Radio 4.

“If you don’t want to take a perfectly safe and effective vaccine that has been approved by our regulators and used all over the world, because somehow they’ve got some objection to this vaccine, then honestly they shouldn’t be in our care homes.

“They should go and get another job.”