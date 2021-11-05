Jay Leno broke a world record driving the Tesla Model S Plaid earlier this year, now holding the quarter-mile world record time for a stock production car.

He achieved the feat while filming an episode of Jay Leno’s Garage, which will air later this month on 10 November.

In a clip released by CNBC, the comedian drives the Tesla at Famoso Raceway in California, aiming to beat the previous quarter-mile world record time of 9.4 seconds.

Leno smashes that record in spectacular fashion, crossing the line in just 9.247 seconds.