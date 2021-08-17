Former Amazon boss Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin is suing Nasa over its decision to award a £2.1 billion ($2.9bn) lunar lander contract to Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

Nasa originally said that it would like two companies to build two unique landers for its upcoming moon missions but the agency gave one award of nearly $3 billion to Elon Musk’s SpaceX due to “lack of funding”.

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin’s court filing accuses Nasa of “unlawful and improper evaluation of proposals” after the billionaire offered to cover up to $2 billion of Nasa’s expenses to which the agency rejected.