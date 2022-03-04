Watch live as Jen Psaki gives White House briefing amid Russian invasion

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds the daily briefing after Biden declared war on Russian oligarchs.

The White House has added Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov and seven Russian oligarchs and their families to the list of “Putin cronies” who will be subject to US sanctions imposed in response to Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking during a cabinet meeting on Thursday, President Joe Biden said the newest round of sanctions was part of US efforts to go after “the crimes of Russian oligarchs”.

