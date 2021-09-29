Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds a briefing.

It comes after she declined to say whether any military official urged President Biden to keep 2,500 troops in Afghanistan, just hours after the Pentagon told Congress they advised him against withdrawing all forces.

Psaki said the president was presented with a “range of options,” but “ultimately, regardless of the advice, it’s his decision.”

She added: “He’s the commander in chief. He’s the president. He makes decisions about that what’s in the national interest, and he believed we should end the war.”