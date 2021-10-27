White House press secretary Jen Psaki clashed with a reporter from Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN) over whether abortion would be on the table when President Biden meets the pope.

Biden is to meet Pope Francis on Friday but Psaki says their conversation will be focused on how to help the poor, end the Covid crisis and how best to tackle climate change.

The press secretary and the reporter from EWTN have previously disagreed on the subject of abortion when discussing the Texas abortion ban.