Jen Psaki interrupted by 'groovy' ringtone during White House press conference

Jen Psaki was interrupted during today's (Monday) White House press conference by a musical ringtone.

The white house press secretary was discussing the administrations' climate policy when a reporters phone rang.

"We're getting a little groovy in here, I like it", Ms Psaki said, while dancing slightly.

"My bad, I'm sorry," the reporter said, while others laughed.

"I was enjoying it thoroughly, we should turn it back on in a few minutes," the press secretary added.

Hours ago after it was announced Joe Biden will meet Centrist Senator Joe Manchin as Democrats race to pass the president’s Build Back Better Act.

Sign up to our newsletters.