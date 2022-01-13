Jen Psaki addresses SCOTUS vaccine mandate ruling

The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to toss out Joe Biden’s mandate for businesses requiring those with more than 100 workers to institute vaccination or regular testing requirements on Thursday.

The court allowed the administration’s requirement for healthcare workers to be vaccinated to remain in place, but the ruling is nevertheless a major blow to the plan the president announced last year.

In their majority opinion, the six justices wrote that although Covid was indeed a hazard faced by many employees at their workplaces, it did not fall under the legal definition of an “occupational hazard”.

