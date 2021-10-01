Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing.

It comes after Psaki named and shamed Republican lawmakers who she said are treating the debate over raising the debt ceiling “like a game”.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that if the country defaults on its debt it would lead to immediate recession, with millions of jobs lost overnight.

Ms Yellen said the US is still struggling to recover from an economic downturn that occurred throughout 2020 as the Covid-19 pandemic hit US shores.

Yesterday, Psaki read aloud quotes from three senators attempting the prevent a $3.5 trillion spending package.