Watch live as press secretary Jen Psaki holds White House briefing

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, is to hold a press briefing on Wednesday to respond to the latest questions from reporters. The latest session comes on the same day that the US-Israel Strategic Consultative Group met in Jerusalem, and President Biden announced that more than 4.6 million Americans secured health insurance through the Affordable Care Act this year.

The US president also signed into law the Capitol Police Emergency Assistance Act, which allows the Capitol Police chief to “request the assistance of federal agencies in emergencies”.

