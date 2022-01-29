Jeremy Corbyn expresses ‘outrage’ over no conviction for Bloody Sunday murders

Jeremy Corbyn said it is an “outrage” that no one has been convicted for the Bloody Sunday murders.

The former Labour Party leader condemned the British government for its controversial plans to ban prosecutions for Troubles killings at the 2022 Bloody Sunday Memorial Lecture at Derry’s Guildhall on Saturday (29 January).

“While we are here today to remember lives lost, there are still some, including many in Westminster, who want to put justice out of reach and secure immunity for those who committed crimes in the service of the British State with a deployment in Northern Ireland,” Mr Corbyn said.