Jeremy Corbyn warned the bill would 'disempower' the public at 'kill the bill' protests

In the capital, hundreds of activists marched from Holborn past Downing Street to Westminster, chanting “kill the bill” to protest against the crime and policing bill being voted by the House of Lords on Monday (17 January).

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn spoke at the protest, warning that the laws would “disempower” the public.

He said: “If the right to protest is restricted, if you have to seek police permission to do anything, well, where does that lead to?"

“It leads to every protest becoming a conflict about having the protest, rather than what the protest is about," he added.