A Jet2 flight from Manchester to Turkey was forced to divert to Vienna on Monday after an “out of control” woman started shouting and reportedly slapped a fellow passenger.

Video shows passengers cheering as the woman is escorted off the plane.

Travelers on flight LS895 said the woman had been “kicking off” before the plane had even left Manchester Airport, with some saying she was ranting about noisy babies on the flight.

An airline spokesperson told The Independent: “As a family friendly airline, we take a zero tolerance approach to disruptive behaviour.”

