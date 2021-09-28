A gang of thieves stole almost £500,000 worth of jewellery and Rolex watches after breaking into a "secure" business park in Surrey last Monday.

The masked thugs - armed with sledgehammers and crowbars - were caught on CCTV smashing through glass doors before making their way into the offices of jewellery firm 247 Kettles, where they stole a 750kg safe and £10,000 in cash.

With the getaway driver parked up, the gang spent 11 minutes forcing the haul into a Ford Focus before speeding off.

247 Kettles have been left devastated by the robbery and are appealing for information.