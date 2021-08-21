An Orthodox Jewish man was punched in the face in a “racist attack” that left him unconscious, shocking CCTV appears to show.

The 64-year-old victim was knocked to the floor while walking in broad daylight down a Stamford Hill street in London.

“The unconscious victim was rushed to hospital with broken foot/ankle & nasty head injuries,” Stamford Hill Shomrim said.

A separate video allegedly captures a Jewish child being “viciously punched” in the face less than an hour and a half beforehand.

Police are investigating both clips which appear to capture an unidentified man wearing a headdress and a green-ish coat.