Queues have been forming at New York’s JFK airport as the US travel ban that has been in place since March 2020 was finally lifted on Monday (8 November).

The unprecedented travel ban brought in by then-president Donald Trump, saw travellers from the UK, EU and various other countries only allowed into the States for a handful of “essential reasons”.

As you can see from the above video, people have clearly been taking advantage of the new relaxed rules – although not without a fair bit of queuing to be done first.