First Lady Jill Biden received the official White House Christmas tree last night, marking the start of their first holiday season in the presidential house.

Dr Biden accepted the tree after watching a green and red painted horse-drawn cart carried it.

The 18-and-a-half-foot Fraser fir tree was then taken to the Blue Room where it’s thought to be decorated.

Peak Farms of Jefferson, North Carolina, provided this year’s tree.

It was presented by Rusty and Beau Estes, the National Christmas Tree Association’s 2021 grand champion growers, a title they also held during George W. Bush and Barack Obama’s administrations.

