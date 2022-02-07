Jill Biden 'disappointed' free community college off the table for Build Back Better bill

Jill Biden has said her husband's plan to use federal funds to pay for two years of free community college will no longer go ahead. The proposal was a centerpiece of the President Joe Biden’s agenda on tackling rising college costs.

On Monday, the First Lady told the Community College National Legislative Summit, “Joe has had to make compromises. Congress hasn’t passed the Build Back Better legislation — yet. And free community college is no longer a part of that package.”

“I was disappointed,” she said “We know what this means for real people.”

Sign up to our newsletter here