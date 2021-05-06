The National Teacher of the Year 2021 had a surprise guest of honour to help make her award even more special -Jill Biden.

The first lady, who works as a professor at a community college, made an unannounced drop into this year’s winner Juliana Urtubey classroom, who works at an elementary school in Las Vegas.

“For so long teacher were undervalued, but now hopefully all of America after this pandemic has seen what teachers have done and how they’ve just taken care of our kids. It’s been such a hard time. Teachers have risen to this moment,” Dr Biden said.