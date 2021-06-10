First Lady Jill Biden told her husband to “pay attention” as she addressed US troops at RAF Mildenhall on Wednesday evening.

President and Dr Biden were speaking to US service members stationed in the UK, before travelling to Newquay, Cornwall for the G7 summit, when the lighthearted moment happened.

“I don’t want you to stand”, the First Lady laughed to the crowd as she started her speech.

She then turned around to see President Biden with his back to her looking out at troops positioned behind them.

“Joe, pay attention”, she quipped, to a ripple of laughter.