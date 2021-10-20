Ashley Banjo has held Jim Davidson accountable for “disgusting” comments he made about Diversity in a tense sit-down interview.

In Ashley Banjo: Britain in Black and White, which aired on ITV on Tuesday (19 October), the dancer revealed that Davidson agreed to have a “real, direct, honest” conversation “after weeks of negotiation”.

Davidson faced backlash after criticising the dance troupe’s performance on Britain’s Got Talent in a video titled “Who Needs Diversity?”, calling the appearance “ridiculous” and “indulgent”.

