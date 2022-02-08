Ofcom boss bids to regulate Netflix after Holocaust joke row

Ofcom’s chief executive, Melanie Dawes, has spoken to Channel 4 News about their potential plans to regulate Netflix.

The UK watchdog boss said of Jimmy Carr’s recent Holocaust controversy: “Well I can really understand why a lot of people found that very offensive, and as you say we don’t regulate Netflix at the moment, they’re underneath a Dutch regulator.

“I think that is a concern because it means that for viewers it’s really confusing that they’ve got different standards applied for example to Channel 4 News and YouTube “.

Sign up to our newsletters here