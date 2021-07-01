President Xi Jinping has warned that any “foreign force” which tries to bully China “will have their heads bashed bloody against a Great Wall of steel”.

Speaking at a ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party, the leader pledged to bolster the country’s military, complete reunification with Taiwan and ensure social stability in Hong Kong.

He also vowed to protect and defend Chinese sovereignty from foreign forces, as the 70,000 strong audience in Tiananmen Square applauded his message.