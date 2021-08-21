People who work in more mentally stimulating jobs are better protected against dementia, a study has found.

Experts with University College London discovered doing more mentally stimulating jobs may postpone the onset of dementia by reducing the level of harmful proteins that prevent brain cells from forming new connections.

The risk of dementia is 50% higher in people with unstimulating jobs, including lorry drivers, welders and cashiers, the researchers believe.

Those employed as barristers, editors or doctors are among those more protected.

"Our findings support the hypothesis that mental stimulation in adulthood may postpone the onset of dementia," lead author Professor Mika Kivimaki said.