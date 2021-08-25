A retired Navy SEAL has gone viral after posting a video pretending to be the president of the United States giving a national address on the Afghanistan crisis while taking the blame for the chaos and “critical errors” made in the withdrawal process.

In the clip, Jocko Willink offers his solution for how to extract stranded Americans, he said: "As you know, we were set to leave Afghanistan this month and as we began the final drawdown, I made some critical errors.”

Willnik detailed the steps he would take to resolve the conflict and rescue the American citizens and allies.