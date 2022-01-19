Biden leans over microphone and slowly whispers to female journalist

President Joe Biden leaned into his microphone and whispered to a female journalist during this evening's press conference.

Biden was asked what he would say to "parents that are at odds about closing schools and remote learning".

"First of all I will put into perspective what you asked," he said.

Leaning over the microphone, he whispers: "Very few schools are closing.

"I don't think it’s deliberate on your part, but you phrase the question so that anyone watching the television will think 'my god, all these schools must be closing. What are we going to do?'"

"95% are still open.”

Sign up to our alerts here