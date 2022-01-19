Biden vows he's ‘not going back’ on school closures

Joe Biden said he is “not going back on school closures” amid rising Covid cases across the US.

The US president assured Americans that the country is not going back to Covid lockdowns as he highlighted the increase in testing, vaccinations and funding to keep schools open.

“Covid is not going to give up or go away immediately,” he said.

“But I’m not going to give up.”

The president said 95% of US schools remain open, a figure he expects to climb.

He did claim that not every school district has used federal resources “as well as it should”.

Sign up to our US newsletter here