President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden celebrated her 70th birthday by taking a public bike ride close to their Delaware beachside home. Near Gordons Pond Beach well-wishers and onlookers greeted the couple as they smiled and waved back, followed closely by their Secret Service security detail. They took a trail running through Cape Henlopen State Park. At the end of the rare midweek getaway for the president and the first lady, a small group sang “Happy Birthday” and Jill Biden shouted her thanks.