President Joe Biden has defended the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, saying it was the ‘logical, rational and right decision to make’.

After the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan on August 15, the Biden administration has come under criticism for the withdrawal of the U.S. forces from Afghanistan.

The US president told reporters in an interaction at the White House: “I think that history is going to record this was the logical, rational, and right decision to make.”

The president said that US troops will remain in Afghanistan for as long as it takes to evacuate all US citizens and their aides.