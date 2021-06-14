After delivering a closing speech at the Nato summit in Brussels, Joe Biden took questions from journalists about his first meeting as US president with his opposite number in Russia: Vladimir Putin. Biden was reluctant to talk in detail about their planned meeting, but said there were areas they could cooperate and that the Russian president was a “worthy adversary”. The meeting is planned to be on the 16th June in Geneva. Both administrations have described their diplomatic relations as poor with neither country having ambassadors present in the other.