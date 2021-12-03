President Biden helps light the National Christmas Tree

President Joe Biden helped light the National Christmas Tree while remembering those lost to the Covid pandemic.

Biden also paid tribute to service members, thanking them for their sacrifices.

It was Biden’s first time participating in the nearly 100-year-old tradition in the nation’s capital with Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, joining the Bidens.

Singer-actor LL Cool J hosted the program, which featured performances by Billy Porter, Chris Stapleton, H.E.R., Kristin Chenoweth, Patti LaBelle and Howard University’s gospel choir.

