Colin Powell was honoured by friends, family and former colleagues on Friday as they gathered at the Washington National Cathedral for his funeral.

The trailblazing soldier-diplomat, who rose from humble Bronx beginnings to become the first black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was laid to rest in the US capital.

President Joe Biden attended the service, greeting former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama. Ex-secretary of states Condoleezza Rice and Hillary Clinton, as well as other service chiefs, also gathered at the church alongside Powell’s family.

