Watch live as Joe Biden arrives in Colorado to visit fire-damaged areas

President Joe Biden set out Friday to comfort Colorado residents grappling with rebuilding homes and businesses that were destroyed last week by a rare wind-whipped, winter fire that burned through a pair of heavily populated suburbs between Denver and Boulder.

Two people remained unaccounted for out of some 35,000 forced from their homes. Biden and his wife, Jill, were traveling to Boulder County to survey the damage. The president was expected to meet Gov. Jared Polis and local elected officials who have been overseeing the fire aftermath, as well as residents affected by the blaze, and deliver remarks.

