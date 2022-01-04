Watch live as Biden is briefed by Dr Fauci on latest Covid-19 response

President Joe Biden is being briefed by Dr Anthony Fauci and the other members of the White House Covid-19 Response Team.

Mr Biden is set to address the public later on Tuesday (4 January) as the Omicron variant continues to surge across the US.

Yesterday, over one million cases of coronavirus were recorded across the nation and the White House response team will be briefing the president on the resources being sent to states and local communities, as well as the need to expand access to Covid treatments nationwide.

