Watch live as Joe Biden gives update on Covid surge response

US President Joe Biden is delivering an update on his administration’s Covid-19 response on Thursday (13 January).

His address comes amid a surge of Omicron cases across the country, which is causing record hospitalisations.

Mr Biden is being joined by Lloyd Austin, the secretary of defense, and Fema administrator Deanne Criswell, who will likely address plans to deploy military staff to several states.

It is also expected that the president will announce the purchase of another 500m at-home coronavirus tests to help meet the demand in the US.

