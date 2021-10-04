President Joe Biden has hammered Republicans and laid blame for the fight over a bill to raise the debt ceiling solely at the GOP’s feet.

“Folks watching at home, you should know that this is the Republican position. Here it is: Republicans won’t raise the debt limit to fund their own spending,” Mr Biden said at the White House on Monday.

“If you don’t want to help save our country, get out of the way” he told Republicans.

The US has until roughly 10 October to raise the debt ceiling, after which America will be unable to fully meet its obligations.