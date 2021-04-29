Joe Biden fist bumped US lawmakers as he entered the House chamber for to address a joint session of Congress.

In his address Mr Biden will press his colleagues to prove that “democracy still works” in his address to a joint session of Congress, as he outlines an ambitious domestic policy agenda following his first 100 days in office.

He will argue that his administration inherited a “nation in crisis” recovering from the coronavirus pandemic and a deadly Capitol assault that amounted to “the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War.”