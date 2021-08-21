President Joe Biden has reassured Americans in Afghanistan they will be brought home after the Taliban took over the country.

“We will get you home,” Biden pledged to those still in Afghanistan days after the militant group retook control of Kabul.

"As Commander in Chief, I can assure you I will mobilise every recourse necessary," he added.

Biden’s promises came as thousands more Americans seek to escape the country through crushing crowds.

The president also vowed to "do everything he can to provide safe evacuation for Afghan allies, partners, and Afghan's who might be targeted because of their association with the United States."