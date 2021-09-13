U.S. President Joe Biden visits the National Interagency Fire Center in Idaho and receives a briefing from federal and state fire agency officials.

The president’s trip to the western U.S. will also include a stop in Sacramento, California to survey wildfire damage with scientists saying climate change has made the American West much warmer and drier in the past thirty years.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki recently said the president wants to highlight how wildfire season now lasts all year, and that severe weather affects one in three Americans.