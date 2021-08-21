President Joe Biden has announced his administration supports local school districts that wish to implement mask mandates and other Covid-19 safety measures.

Biden is challenging Republican governors who oppose mandatory masks in schools by instructing his secretary of education to use all available means to protect children.

The US president has directed Miguel Cardonato to use “legal action” along with “all available tools to ensure that governors and other officials are providing a safe return to in-person learning for the nation’s children".

“We’re not going to sit by as governors try to block and intimidate educators protecting our children," he said.