Watch live as Joe Biden talks about Infrastructure Bill in Minnesota

Watch live as Joe Biden travels to Minnesota to highlight the benefits of his $1-trillion infrastructure law while pushing for a separate $1.75-trillion spending measure to be passed.

The US president will visit Dakota County Technical College in Minneapolis which has programs to train workers to build, operate, and maintain infrastructure supported by the infrastructure law.

On Monday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters the Dakota college, which serves 2,900 credit students and 10,000 non-credit students, offered an example of institutions nationwide that will train the next generation of workers and rebuild America's infrastructure.

