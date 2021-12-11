Joe Biden discusses difficulties of being president in first late-night TV appearance

Joe Biden discussed the difficulties of being US president during his first interview on late-night TV since taking the role.

Appearing as a guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, he was asked by the famous host “how hard the job is”.

“No one should feel sorry for me, it’s the greatest honour anybody can have in their whole life in my view, being president of the United States,” Mr Biden said.

“Being president is like being chairman of every committee,” he added, explaining the difference between being president and vice president.

Sign up to our newsletters here.