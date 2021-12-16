Joe Biden comforts Kentucky tornado survivors

President Joe Biden hugged and comforted Kentucky tornado victims as he pledged to do “whatever it takes, as long as it takes” to help the state recover after a series of deadly tornadoes left a trail of unimaginable devastation.

Staring at a home reduce to rubble, the president said: “The scope and scale of this destruction is almost beyond belief.”

While assessing the damage communities across several states suffered in the wake of the tornados, Biden comforted devastated locals.

The president was seen hugging, holding hands and comforting victims.

Sign up to our newsletters.