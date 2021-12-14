Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

Watch live as the White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a briefing.

Hours ago, an appeals court rejected the Biden administration's bid to end the program requiring migrants to wait in Mexico while their asylum claims are processed in the US.

Biden was forced to restart the Migrant Protection Program – commonly referred to as the Remain in Mexico policy – earlier this month after stopping it when he took office.

The POTUS will also meet Senator Joe Manchin this week as Democrats race to pass the president’s Build Back Better Act before the end of the year.

Sign up to our newsletters.