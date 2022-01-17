Joe Biden has pledged commitment to "finish" the work of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

During his speech to mark MLK Day, the US president asked Americans "where they stand" and urged them to fight against voter suppression and election subversion.

"We're in another moment right now, where the mirror is being held up to America," Mr Biden said.

"Will we stand up for an America where everyone is guaranteed the full protections and the full promise of this nation?"

