U.S. President Joe Biden urged Americans to “wear a mask” when sheltering from “deadly” Hurricane Ida amid concerns over the Delta variant.The life-threatening category 4 storm surge is predicted to bring flooding rain and winds as high as 130 mph (209 kph) when it slams ashore in Louisiana on Sunday.During a virtual briefing with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Joe Biden said “If you have to move to shelter, make sure you wear a mask and try to keep some distance because we’re still facing a highly contagious Delta variant as well.”